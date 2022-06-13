Flint's safe summer kick off promoting a violence free summer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's Safe Summer Kick-off and community resource day is happening Monday.
Organizers say the event is to encourage unity and to encourage a safe summer in Flint free of gun violence.
"As you know as a reporter summer months come and and there is an uptick in violence. there is an uptick in gun violence. over the last over the last month in a half we have seen that and we just want to say Flint is a safe place and we are going to push that narrative," said organizer Percy Glover.
But like most of the nation, Flint is seeing a spike in gun violence. The CDC reporting earlier this year that during the first year of the pandemic gun violence across the country rose 35% and it was highest among black males age 10-24.
Community activists Percy Glover and Terry Lee are among the individuals and groups hoping to keep flint free of gun violence this summer.
"We just want to bring everybody together and have a good time and really, really emphasize safety in our community," said Glover.
The two helped organized Monday's Flint's safe Summer Kickoff and community resource day event.
Performer, Terry Lee, also known as HB the Goat is hoping to connect with the young people.
"I'm hoping to have a good time with the kids. make sure that they understand safety first," said Lee.
The event also connects people in the community with much needed resources in one place.
"Department of Health and Human Services will be there providing and disseminating information. The city of flint will be there, Genesee Health Systems, Salvation Army, Hurley Medical Center," he said.
Glover says it is important for the community to come together and lead by example.
The safe Flint summer kick off goes until 7:00 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park Playground on Church street.