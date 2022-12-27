Flint's side streets still waiting on plows

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Many in Flint continue carving their way through the snow.
"Right there. When you get there, you're gonna slide straight through anyway," said one anonymous neighbor about the intersections on Root Street.
People living on Root say the area's a difficult drive every winter.
"Every time we stop, the car spins [its wheels]. We see people spin out. It's ridiculous," said Autum Severin.
She and her mother come by almost every day to visit family.
She worries about not just her own safety, but that of the neighborhood.
"There are still kids who play outside and make snowmen. What if a car's coming down the road and lost control of their car and hit a child? Or ran into somebody's home," Severin said.
ABC12 reached out to the city of Flint for comment. They said nobody could interview, but gave us a statement saying:
"The crews are back out today, focusing on major intersections, hills, and curves.
The City of Flint's Snow and Ice Control Plan calls for side streets to be plowed when snow accumulation exceeds four inches."
Resident Erica Clark said she understands why the city prioritizes the main roads.
But she thinks the plan has a major oversight.
"People have to take side streets to avoid the main streets because, honestly, the main streets are where accidents are going to happen... You're definitely gonna get stuck on the side street because people are trying to avoid the main street," Clark said.
Severin has similar feelings.
"There *is* a lot of traffic that comes down these roads, you know? It's a neighborhood," she added.