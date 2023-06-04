Flint's third annual Soap Box Derby provides hands-on STEM learning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The third annual Flint Soap Box Derby races took place at Chevy Commons Saturday.
This year’s race emphasized community and collaboration.
Flint hosted its very first Soap Box Derby in 1936 on Cadillac Street, before moving to the newly constructed Cronin Derby Downs in 1969.
Soap Box Racing returned in 2019 and the annual race is now one component of a larger program that provides hands-on STEM learning in a collaborative environment that builds community partnership.
The winner of the race will head to the All American Soap Box derby race in Akron, Ohio.