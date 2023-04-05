Road commission to put in a new easement to rid residents of 'Lake Gibson'

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – After years of waiting, a new drain is in the works for one Grand Blanc Township neighborhood.
The residents received confirmation on Wednesday that the road commission now has the permission of the last property owner whose lawn would be part of a new easement.
The pipe’s been a long time coming for what the locals referred to as ‘Lake Gibson.’ Gibson Road resident Bob Hogendyk said that he can’t believe the news.
“It’s a load off my back, 46 years is a long time to wait for it,” said Hogendyk. “It’ll be good, no more stress.”
The Genesee Road Commission said that the old easement is blocked by roots, and that the old one was held-up by communication troubles with property owners.
One neighbor, Tracey Fahr said that the delays have required her to be more cautiously optimistic.
“They said last year they were going to fix it and they didn’t do it,” said Fahr. “Here we are again, this year, so we’re hoping.”
Hogendyk, who couldn’t leave his driveway today due to the flooding, said that he is thankful for the news.
“It’s totally awesome, I didn’t expect that,” said Hogendyk. “It's all coming together now.”
The Genesee County Road Commission said that the designs for the easement are almost done, the next steps are an agreement with Grand Blanc Township and finding a contractor.