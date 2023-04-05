 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WIND WITH A STRONG COLD FRONT THIS EVENING...

WEATHER...

* A strong cold front will move quickly through Southeast
Michigan this evening, mainly from 7 PM to 9 PM and first in
the Tri Cities before moving quickly eastward through Port
Huron and metro Detroit by 9 PM.

* Southwest to west wind gusting to around 45 mph is expected for
an hour or two along and behind the front.

* Bands of rain showers are also expected to increase coverage
along the front as it moves through the region.

* Wind gusts drop into the 30 mph range by 10 PM which continue
through tonight.

IMPACTS...

* The brief but strong wind gusts could damage unsecured objects
and produce difficult driving conditions.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Use caution while traveling or if engaged in outdoor activity;
this evening.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Road commission to put in a new easement to rid residents of 'Lake Gibson'

  • Updated
  • 0

After years of waiting, a new drain is in the works for one Grand Blanc Township neighborhood.

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – After years of waiting, a new drain is in the works for one Grand Blanc Township neighborhood.

The residents received confirmation on Wednesday that the road commission now has the permission of the last property owner whose lawn would be part of a new easement.

The pipe’s been a long time coming for what the locals referred to as ‘Lake Gibson.’ Gibson Road resident Bob Hogendyk said that he can’t believe the news.

“It’s a load off my back, 46 years is a long time to wait for it,” said Hogendyk. “It’ll be good, no more stress.”

The Genesee Road Commission said that the old easement is blocked by roots, and that the old one was held-up by communication troubles with property owners.

One neighbor, Tracey Fahr said that the delays have required her to be more cautiously optimistic.

“They said last year they were going to fix it and they didn’t do it,” said Fahr. “Here we are again, this year, so we’re hoping.”

Hogendyk, who couldn’t leave his driveway today due to the flooding, said that he is thankful for the news.

“It’s totally awesome, I didn’t expect that,” said Hogendyk. “It's all coming together now.”

The Genesee County Road Commission said that the designs for the easement are almost done, the next steps are an agreement with Grand Blanc Township and finding a contractor.

