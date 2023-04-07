Thousands of gallons of diluted raw sewage released in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – Thousands of gallons of diluted raw sewage were released from the wastewater treatment plant in Durand, and two manhole structures in Owosso.
According to the health department -- the plant experienced sanitary sewer overflows because of the excessive rainfall over the last several days.
More than 3 and a half inches of rain fell over the last several days which brought the Shiawassee River above its flood level.
The county health department is advising people to avoid full body contact with the water.
Officials say the overflow began at the Durand plant on Tuesday, and that an additional overflow started Wednesday, and continued overnight into Thursday.
The total partially treated sewage discharged is an estimated 90-thousand gallons.
The City of Owosso says two manhole structures overflowed from just before noon until 11 p.m. Wednesday, which released around 60-thousand gallons of diluted raw sewage.
Stay with ABC12 News for updates as we work to learn more about the impacts of the overflows.