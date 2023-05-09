Flushing city council adds paramedics to fire department

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT)- The Flushing City Council has voted in favor of adding a medical unit to their fire department.
The city began considering EMS plans in March, hoping to improve outcomes and take the burden of medical calls off their police.
"Our police officers are running two, sometimes three calls a day to medical calls here in the city, putting them at risk and the liability of our department," said Mayor Joe Karlichek.
The city looked at three different plans, including one that would have included an ambulance purchase.
Ultimately, they chose the second option: a team of paramedics and EMTs.
Karlichek said the city will hire 15-20 of them part-time for 24/7 coverage. Their vehicle will be a repurposed Ford Explorer from the police force.
With a strained ambulance system in the county, the plan is that these responders would stabilize people until transportation arrives.
"They will have their very own paramedic service responding to them within four minutes in the city of Flushing, coming out of this fire department," Karlichek explained.
Kyle Raup, owner of the Flushing Hallmark, hopes the plan will support some of his longest-visiting customers.
"We also have a big senior community which, you know, services are needed like that to make sure they have a fast response," said Raup.
Karlichek told ABC12 funding will be through a special assessment millage that kicks in June 1, 2023, with an annual cost around $507 thousand.
He estimates that's about $150 in taxes a year per resident.
And that's something resident Chloe Klieber feels is a small price to pay.
"I mean, a hundred for the year to make sure people don't die for no reason? Yeah, that's good," said Klieber.
Karlichek said the program will be official once the city assessor sends the relevant tax paperwork back to the council later in May.