Flushing considers adding medical crew to fire department

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flushing is eyeing its own medical response team this month.
Flushing Mayor Joe Karlicheck said only a third of ambulances get to Flushing in under nine minutes.
"Response times and seconds do matter in a true medical emergency," said Karlichek.
Last July, the city allowed police to respond to emergency calls, thinking they could support people and keep them calm during the wait.
But Police Chief Steve Colosky said there's only so much an officer can do.
"On some of these more complicated, tier one calls, we weren't able to deliver the level of care that needed to be done in a time frame that needs to be done in a time frame that needs to be done," said Colosky.
To address the time and expertise issues, the city's considering three plans.
One: A vehicle staffed by EMTs.
Two: A vehicle staffed by paramedics, who can offer more advanced care.
Three: the city's very own ambulance, staffed with paramedics.
All three options would have 24/7 staff and the first plan may cost $400-420 thousand a year.
But it's something Karlichek thinks is worth spending on.
"Everybody knows what's at stake here. And what's at stake here is people's lives," said Karlichek.
The city is waiting for price estimates for the other two plans and they will explore funding options when they can compare. Once a plan is chosen, the public will get to discuss it during hearings in the spring.