Flushing Hallmark going out of business

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - It's easy to think the holiday season would provide more profit for Flushing's local Hallmark gift shop, but it did quite the opposite for business owner, Kyle Raup.
Due to the increase in online shopping, less customers have been stepping into the local shop -- this sparked the move to go out of business.
The Hallmark is more than just a brick building that sits on the corner of East Main Street in downtown Flushing.
For Kyle, it is a treasure he found.
"It's a wonderful community that really enriched my life," said Kyle.
But after 27 years in business, Kyle can't fight his biggest competitor.
"You just can't battle the internet."
"Since 2020, I've had to borrow money to pay Christmas bills and I can't do it anymore."
A store full of gifts, greeting cards, and local artistry will be no more and it's leaving an empty feeling for long-time customers like Claudia Williams who would come to the store just for fun.
"It's extremely depressing for the whole town. Kyle means a lot to the people not just as someone who sells Hallmark," said Claudia.
Although many tears are being shed, Kyle can't help but laugh upon the memories that come along with them.
"I always told my mother and she never understood it, 'I'm not here really to make money, I'm here for the community.' It was true, I really didn't really make any money," said Kyle.