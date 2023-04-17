Flushing hopes new ordinance will keep vapes out of sewers

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new ordinance regarding the sales and usage of vape pens will soon kick in for the city of Flushing.
Like existing state laws, it penalizes the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to minors.
Flushing's wastewater workers said they fish roughly 40 vape pens out of manholes near the high school every month.
Mayor Joe Karlichek believes it's a sign that somebody is selling them to teens. And he doesn't like the sound of that.
KARLICHEK "They're much more addictive than the typical marlboro cigarette we would smoke in our day."
He believes they're coming from the school because of an incident in fall 2021, when vapes flushed by students created a blockage in the plumbing.
The new ordinance bars the sale of tobacco, nicotine, or vape products to people under 21, similar to Michigan state law.
The first two offenses would be civil infractions and the third would be a criminal misdemeanor. All would carry increasing fines.
Karlichek believes that making this a local crime instead of a state one will let the city tackle the problem faster.
"We can do it here locally through our city attorney which we can prosecute here in the local courts," he said.
Flushing Schools superintendent Matt Shanafelt said he's thankful for the new ordinance. He told ABC12 vapes are a distraction to learning across Michigan.
It's why the district is addressing them in middle and high school health classes.
"We want kids to know it's not safe for them. It's harmful. They're being preyed upon. And that it's highly addictive," explained Shanafelt.
Flushed vapes also damage expensive water treatment equipment. On top of that, when they clog a drain, the city has to waste time and resources to fix it.
Wastewater Superintendent Nick Stankevich also worries they could affect the water system.
"It has batteries, it has solution in it. We don't know exactly what's in the solution or what it's doing to our water and the micro-organisms in it," Stankevich said.
Karlichek says used vapes are e-waste that can't just be thrown away. They need to be processed at special recycling centers.
He asks any vape pen users to save their used items for hazmat recycling days.
"We don't want to see these in the parks or in the streets. Little kids picking these up could cause harm as well," he said.
Organizations like the CDC and Johns Hopkins say these devices can hurt a young person's brain, heart, and lungs.