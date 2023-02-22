 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM
EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee and Lapeer Counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop later this
morning and change to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon.
Sleet and freezing rain will then continue during the evening
before tapering off Wednesday night. Significant icing is
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Flushing student accused of bringing taser to school

  • Updated
  • 0
Flushing Schools investigating after student found with airsoft gun

Photo of Flushing Middle School in Genesee County. 

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing Community Schools says a student faces possible expulsion after bringing a taser to school. 

Superintendent Matt Shanafelt sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, saying a middle school student was caught with the taser earlier in the day. He commended students for alerting their teachers about the taser. 

Shanafelt said the student with the weapon was removed from class and administrators called the Flushing Township Police Department. Police and school officials were working together to investigate the case.

In his letter to parents, Shanafelt said the safety of students and staff was the district's top priority. 

"All internal safety procedures and protocols were followed, and the student involved will face the appropriate discipline, up to and including possible expulsion from Flushing Community Schools, as well as face the appropriate criminal charges for bringing a weapon into the school setting," he wrote.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you