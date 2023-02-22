Flushing student accused of bringing taser to school

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Flushing Community Schools says a student faces possible expulsion after bringing a taser to school.
Superintendent Matt Shanafelt sent a letter to parents on Tuesday, saying a middle school student was caught with the taser earlier in the day. He commended students for alerting their teachers about the taser.
Shanafelt said the student with the weapon was removed from class and administrators called the Flushing Township Police Department. Police and school officials were working together to investigate the case.
In his letter to parents, Shanafelt said the safety of students and staff was the district's top priority.
"All internal safety procedures and protocols were followed, and the student involved will face the appropriate discipline, up to and including possible expulsion from Flushing Community Schools, as well as face the appropriate criminal charges for bringing a weapon into the school setting," he wrote.