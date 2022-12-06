Flushing students score big in Lions 'Play of the Year'

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Detroit Lions honored two Flushing fifth graders at Sunday's game, calling their special move Football Education's "Play of the Year."
Another surprise for them: Tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Ariz.
Jeremiah and Kellen have basically been inseparable since they first met. They laugh at each other's jokes, they play video games together and they're both football lovers.
The pair are also student athletes and football super fans to the point that Kellen's mom told him to watch games downstairs.
"I yelled a lot," said Kellen, prompting a laugh from Jeremiah.
But in all their time on Central Elementary School's tackle team, they never imagined they'd play in front of thousands. But that's what happened during Sunday's Detroit Lions game.
It all started with a video from a scrimmage their team got to play on Ford Field, showing Kellen pushing Jeremiah's wheelchair with with all his might while Jeremiah keeps an iron grip on the ball.
It's a team-up move the duo remember creating during recess last year, down to the exact corner of the playground where it happened.
When their video exploded on social media, the Lions and NFL invited them as special guests to make the play again- in front of tens of thousands of people.
"I was nervous, but happy. I dunno," said Jeremiah.
"Was this a warm-up for the Big House? For a lot more people in my future [to see me]," Kellen asked.
Then came the big reveal: Tickets for Super Bowl LVII. Jeremiah and Kellen said they were shocked.
The pair are eager for the big game, but even these super fans said there's no telling which teams will make it to the kickoff. They just hope it's not the Cincinnati Bengals.
"They're so mean and they talk crap," said Jeremiah.
He and Kellen say they're truly thankful from the bottom of their hearts and hope to see the Lions on the Super Bowl field this February.