For the first time, Saginaw City Council has women in tops spots and in the majority

SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw's city council is making history, as the city's mayor and mayor pro tem are women and they are leading a council where women are in the majority.
It's the first time that has happened.
The city council held its first meeting since the November election, where new details were released on how some city residents can get help with heating their homes this winter.
"Through the course of history, our voices were missing a lot of the time with the decisions that were made and I think the more women who run for office, the more we demonstrate that we are perfectly capable of doing the job alongside our equal counterparts," says Saginaw Mayor Pro Tem Annie Boensch.
She won the city council vote to serve in that position, and Brenda Moore was unanimously selected to continue serving as mayor. They will lead a city council whose makeup has become more diverse.
"With each election at the city level that our council gets more and more reflective of the community that we represent, and I think that is even more true now,' says Boensch.
And with the election of Priscilla Garcia to the city council, women are in the majority.
"Making history and then the first Latina woman to sit there as well, so it's very exciting to bring diverse population and culture to the table. I just feel like I have a lot that I can bring to the table and some new blood, so I am excited," says Garcia.
Some Saginaw residents should be getting excited, as the city is using $3.8 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds for home rehabilitation work.
"Right now, we are focusing on furnaces, because obviously it's cold," says Boensch.
Residents can apply in-person for furnace replacements and while the program aims to help low-income families first, Boensch says others may benefit as well.
"We know there are a lot of people working really hard, can't work any more hours per week, still struggling to make ends meet, can't save for those big things like a roof, or furnace," she says.
Annie Boensch mentioned roofs. That will be another phase of that housing rehabilitation program.
Residents can apply for a new furnace in person on December 3rd and December 10th at City Hall.
They can also call or email to schedule an in-person appointment at City Hall for replacing their furnaces for times and dates that include 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday, Dec. 5th through the 9th.
Residents can schedule the appointment by calling City Hall at 989-577-0184 or emailing arpaservice@saginaw-mi.com,