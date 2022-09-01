 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Ford grill logo

With supply short, Ford dips toe into computer chip business

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs because the heating and cooling fan motors can fail and catch fire.

The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company says in government documents that it has reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are behind the glove box.

Dealers will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Sept. 12.

Ford said owners could also contact customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The company's number for the recall is 22S56.

Click here for more information from the National Transportation Safety Board.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you