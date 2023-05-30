 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday May 31st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday May 31st to be an action day for elevated levels
of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Genesee...Lapeer and Lenawee.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment
and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...
biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based
paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Former Bay County GOP chairman dies in motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Dave Scholl had just done a ride to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Friends and family were remembering a Bay County man, who died in a motorcycle accident just hours after raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

David Scholl was the former chairman of the Bay County Republican Party. He was a Veteran with a lot of passions, including helping those who were injured while serving their country.

"He was Army all the way," said friend Mike Aide.

Scholl was riding to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project, where donations are collected for the 100-mile Memorial Day weekend ride.

"Doing it all for his fallen brothers and sisters, for all of them, in all branches," Aide said.

The group of friends when their separate ways for the day after the fundraiser. Scholl was riding his motorcycle on Westside Saginaw Road near Delta Road in Bay County's Frankenlust Township.

Michigan State Police say he lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and crashed. Bystanders and first responders tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.

Police say speed is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

"He treated everyone with respect, with love, with compassion," Aide said. "Whatever he did, he had a passion for it. Beekeeping, Renaissance Festival -- when he found something that he liked, he went after it."

An example of that is how he eventually married his wife Tammy more than two decades ago. Tammy, who is hearing impaired, said she didn't want to date him because he didn't know American Sign Language.

She said David surprised her by taking a year-long sign language course at Saginaw Valley State University. They would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary this year.

Days after the accident, his family and friends are still coming to grips with the loss of the man who had a passion for life.

"A veteran, a Christian who believed in God and knew he had a place up in Heaven," Aide said.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Recommended for you