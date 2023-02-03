Former CMU gymnastics coach settles lawsuit for $350,000

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is paying up in a lawsuit filed by its former gymnastics coach.
Jerry Reighard was fired in April 2019 after a 35-year career, where he was revered as a gymnastics coach. The school claimed he was terminated for telling a gymnast to lie about concussion symptoms.
But Reighard disputed that and filed an age discrimination lawsuit. On Friday, a settlement was announced in two lawsuits brought by Reighard, the one against CMU and the other against ESPN and one of its reporters.
The settlement, which was announced a week before the case was scheduled for trial, includes CMU paying Reighard $350,000. He also settled his defamation lawsuit against ESPN and its reporter, Dan Murphy.
When Reighard was placed on leave by CMU in March of 2019, Murphy put out two tweets, which Reighard says linked him to convicted gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and former Olympic head coach John Geddert, a close friend of Nassar.
CMU said at the time that Reighard's suspension was not connected at all to Nassar's legal situation.
Reighard sued ESPN and Murphy, the case was dismissed in 2020. The Michigan Court of Appeals reinstated the lawsuit, saying it found a lack of minimal due diligence by Murphy and that a reasonable person could infer that connection between Reighard and Nassar.
The ESPN lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount.
Victor Mastromarco and Kevin Kelly of the Mastromarco Law Firm represented Reighard. The only comment they wanted to make about both settlements is that "the plaintiff is very happy to put this behind him."
CMU released a statement, confirming a tentative settlement agreement.
"While we are confident the facts support CMU's actions in this case, settling this matter now allows CMU to avoid ongoing litigation and costs, and to focus on its academic mission and support for students," the university's statement says.
ESPN and Murphy could not be reached for comment on that settlement.