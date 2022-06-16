Former deputy sentenced for setting booby trap to kill police

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An Arenac County man who was accused of setting up a booby trap to kill police was sentenced to prison.
Roger Broadstone, 68, pleaded no contest to several charges, including assault to commit great bodily harm less than murder.
He was sentenced Wednesday to at least 41 months to ten years in prison on those charges. But with 511 days already served in jail, he might spend less than two more years in prison.
The case dates back to January 2021 when several police officers came to Broadstone's Twining area home to investigate a fraud complaint.
Prosecutors said Broadstone cut a propane gas line to set up a booby trap in the home. There was no explosion.
Under a plea deal, five counts of attempted murder were dropped in the case.
Broadstone once worked as an Oscoda County deputy and was later employed by the now-closed prison in Standish.
At the sentencing, he apologized for the incident. Broadstone said he didn't take his medication that day and was going through a difficult divorce.