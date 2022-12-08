Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling remembers County Commissioner Bryant Nolden

The sudden passing of first district Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden has sent shock waves through the Flint community.
Nolden, was a lifelong Flint resident he graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983.
After college, he came back to Flint and taught in Flint Community Schools for 25 years.
Nolden started his political career in 2009 when he was elected to the Flint City Council . In 2014 he was elected to the Genesee County board of Commissioners.
Nolden once said his most rewarding title was that of Executive Director of Berston Field House.
Nolden was 57 years old when he passed suddenly on Wednesday. His work in the Flint community will continue impact lives for several generations.