Former NFL player Monty Brown brings NFL affiliated flag football to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - This year's Super Bowl Sunday adds a major score in NFL history.
For the very first time two African - American quarterbacks will be the stars in Sunday's big game.
Barriers are breaking all during the month of February - Beyoncé now becoming the most Grammy-award winning artist, LeBron James breaking the NBA all-time scoring record, Nicole Lynn makes history as the first Black woman agent to represent a quarterback in the Super Bowl, and entering into Super Bowl LVII - two powerful Black men breaks the barrier for the first time in NFL history.
Mid-Michigan's own Monty Brown, former NFL player and retired Pro wrestler, shared what representation means to him.
"To me, it's historic these guys have paved the way but hopefully it's not the last," said Brown. "I think these guys want to be known as great NFL quarterbacks first and foremost and yes they are African-American."
America continues to see the "first" topic being discussed rather it's within the Black community or Native Americans, Hispanics, Jewish people, Ukrainian born or more.
The question becomes, when will we stop talking about firsts?
The answer? When there is no more to be talked about. Milestones and breaking barriers are worth talking about and celebrating.
The National Football League was birthed in 1920, over a century ago and for the very first time in NFL history, two Black quarterbacks will be making the calls in the Super Bowl - Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.
Former NFL player Monty Brown believes this moment in history is one that breaks the ceiling.
"But don't limit them to the fact that they're just good for being a Black quarterback; these guys are two of the top-tier quarterbacks in the league," Brown said. "They can do it all and this is the way that the league is going to evolve."
Pushing the envelope Brown is set to bring a NFL affiliated flag football team to Saginaw. Encouraging both boys and girls ages 5-10 that they too, can break barriers.
"These little kids that are coming up now need to look at me and say, hey that guy was a professional football player, that guy was a professional wrestler," he said. "Just like the Black quarterbacks who set the tempo, I want them to be able to say, maybe I can do that."
For Brown, representation matters and his mission to push others to their greatest potential continues on with 4 famous words.
"It. Is. Game. Time," Brown said.
Registration is open for this season's NFL flag youth football guided by Monty Brown.
Season kick off is March 19th at the Saginaw Athletic Club.