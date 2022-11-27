Former Oxford school board members to go public with information about shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two former Oxford school board members are going public with new information about the deadly school shooting that happened at the high school November 30, 2021.
An attorney for former school board President Tom Donnelly and Treasurer Korey Bailey said the two met privately with victims and family members today ahead of a scheduled press conference on Monday.
"They feel like they had really made a very solemn commitment to these families and to the victims, and then to the Oxford community to be transparent and to be honest," said attorney Bill Seikaly.
Donnelly and Bailey resigned from the board over frustrations about how the district handled the investigation into the deadly school shooting, which left four Oxford high school students dead and several others injured.
"Every single school district in the state is at risk for this and the failures that occurred at Oxford, that is what they'll be talking about tomorrow," said Seikaly.