Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Shiawassee County in southeastern Michigan...
Genesee County in southeastern Michigan...

* Until 845 PM EDT.

* At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Lothrop,
moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...
Lennon around 740 PM EDT.
Flushing around 750 PM EDT.
Swartz Creek around 755 PM EDT.
Beecher around 800 PM EDT.
Flint and Crossroads Village around 805 PM EDT.
Burton around 815 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc around 820 PM EDT.
Davison around 825 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Atlas,
Thetford Township, Rankin and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows!

&&


TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Former Oxford superintendent takes on new role at Bay City Central

  • Updated
  • 0

Ken Weaver will the school's athletic director and assistant principal

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A new school year means a new beginning for many children and adults, and that is certainly the case for a Bay City assistant principal and athletic director.

Ken Weaver was the deputy superintendent of the Oxford Schools when a shooting took place at the high school in November 2021.

He then became superintendent, but days before the first anniversary of that horrible day, he resigned in 2022.

He is back in education in Bay City, so he could work closer with school children, something he says he needs to do as he continues to recover from what happened back on November 30th, 2021.

"Coming back and working directly with kids, as I was working to get back into education was very important to me," says Ken Weaver.

The 57-year-old Weaver will do that at Bay City Central, as its new assistant principal and athletic director.

Weaver was deputy superintendent of the Oxford Schools when he raced to the high school after reports of a shooting inside, racing past police who were putting on equipment.

"I came together and realized what was going on and I heard further, popping and bang, and then I went down to investigate, that's when the shooter came out of the bathroom, was about 20-25 yards from him, directly face to face, saw him put his weapon down, didn't realized it at the time," says Weaver.

He attended to the victims as best he could. Four students died; three others were injured, including a teacher.

He would eventually be named superintendent of the district, but then resigned in November 2022.

"Eventually PTSD got the best of me and realized I could not hold that position and be the best that I could for the kids, my family," he says.

"I cried for basically a year, it's been tough. I am better, a lot better and if I didn't think I was ready I wouldn't have stepped back, but I need to work with the kids daily," he added.

He's grateful Bay City school leaders have hired him for this role.

"Excited to pay them back with the best way I know how is by taking care of kids, making sure they are safe and educated and looking forward to the rest of their lives."

"Despite the worse thing that can happen to an individual, it's like we can overcome, and we can persevere," says Weaver.

Ken Weaver and everyone in the Bay City Public School system is getting ready for the first day of classes, which is August 22nd.

