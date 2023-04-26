Former Saginaw police officer sentenced to probation in assault case

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Saginaw police officer sentenced today, accused of hitting a handcuffed woman who was under arrest.
The incident took place nearly three years ago, at the height of the covid-19 pandemic.
The woman spit on Adam Collier before he punched her inside the Saginaw County Jail.
Collier plead no contest to willful neglect of duty and aggravated assault, both misdemeanors, and the Attorney General's office indicated it wanted to make sure Collier wouldn't be a police officer again, which Collier officially agreed to today.
"There are those that will see the events of that night and think what Adam did was excessive," Attorney Doug Gutscher said in court.
He was speaking on behalf of his client, Adam Collier.
Collier was a Saginaw Police officer on the night of July 11th, 2020.
He was accused of punching a 57 year old handcuffed Saginaw woman who was being arrested for assault, once while he was getting her into a patrol vehicle, and then again when she spit on him inside the Saginaw County Jail.
Collier was fired shortly after the incident.
Gutscher said while some may find what Collier did was excessive, others might see it differently.
"Someone spitting on him and expecting that the officer would not respond, I think run afoul of many people's views of what officers are supposed to be doing and law enforcement in general," Gutscher said.
Collier agreed to relinquish his license to be a police officer. The Michigan Attorney General's office prosecuted the case.
"Our law enforcement officers need to be held to the standard where they can use appropriate force when necessary and not use excessive force," said Mellisa Palepu, Michigan Assistant Attorney General.
Judge Andre Borrello sentenced Collier to twelve months of probation, higher than the recommended six months, but Collier will be able to petition the court for an early discharge after six months.
Conditions of his probation include taking an anger management course and 100 hours of community service.
Collier did not want to make a comment after the sentencing, but says he plans to go to school in the near future.