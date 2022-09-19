 Skip to main content
Four people, including two GVSU students, shot near Grand Rapids

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies in Ottawa County said four men, including two Grand Valley State University students, were shot during a party in the Grand Rapids area.

Investigators said it happened a short time before 2:30 Sunday morning in Allendale Township.

According to authorities, one of the men went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said three other men later arrived at area hospitals and were treated and released.  

According to WZZM, authorities said that while no one had been arrested in the shooting, there was not a threat to the public. 

