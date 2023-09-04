Frankenmuth celebrates the 37th year of their own version of a 'bridge walk'

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - While thousands participated in the Mackinac Bridge walk this Labor Day, hundreds walked across another, much shorter bridge.
We are talking about Frankenmuth's covered bridge.
And this year, someone who wasn't there was on the minds of many of the walkers.
As the home made sign says, at least I think it says it, this is the 37th year for the Frankenmuth covered bridge Labor Day walk.
"This is my first time," says June Bender.
She knew she had the right outfit for the 239 foot trek.
"I made this years ago for Halloween, and I felt God was telling me to wear this across the bridge, and I said I can do that," she says.
Oh sure, there is the more popular Mackinac Bridge walk, but remember, many of these people have decided they prefer a shorter walk, and a shorter drive.
"After we walked the Mackinac, we said why are we driving to that bridge, we have one right here in Frankenmuth that we can cross on Labor Day, and we love it," says Betty Malovey of Coldwater.
The Zehnder family led off the walk without their matriarch, Dorothy Zehnder, who passed away in July.
This is a photo of her at last year's bridge walk. Bill Zehnder says his family was thinking of his mom as they prepared for the holiday tradition.
"We were blessed to have her for 101 years, she was a blessing to our family of course and all the team members that worked with her at Bavarian Inn and of course the community at large," says Zehnder.
"Been thinking of grandma today a lot, and my Aunt Judy who has passed since our last one as well, we know they are in Heaven watching over us," says Dorothy's granddaughter, Amy Zehnder Grossi.
Dorothy's daughter and Grossi's aunt, Judy Zehnder Keller passed way last October.
"Its all about family and tradition," says Amy.
So the walk went on and although he had a little help getting across the bridge, 98 year old Dave Wigley.
"Just like the gum, no R, no money," says Dave on how to spell his last name.
The despite challenges, he wouldn't miss the journey over the bridge.
"Its a big ta doo,' he says.
And at the end, after all those steps along the wooden planks over the Cass River were counted, a little celebration of course, because, after all, its Frankenmuth, which has this advantage over the Mighty Mac.
"You get across the bridge and you are in the Fischer Platz and on a day like today, they have beer," says Bill Zehnder.