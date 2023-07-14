Frankenmuth says a final farewell to Dorothy Zehnder

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds line the streets in Frankenmuth to say good-bye to the matriarch of the Bavarian Inn as Dorothy Zehnder is laid to rest.
She loved to work and some say that drive kept her active and is most likely a big reason she lived to 101 years old.
Her funeral was today but before her family and friends said farewell, there was a public tribute to the woman who many say made Frankenmuth what it is today.
"We get to come out here and see her come by with everyone else, that's one great thing about it, we are going to shut down for a half hour," says Bavarian Inn employee Rich Springer of Flint.
As the police-led motorcade started to come down Main Street in Frankenmuth, workers at the Bavarian Inn and Zehnder's of Frankenmuth across the street, came outside, waved flags and other items as the hearse carrying Dorothy drove by.
It was a morning of reminiscing for Springer.
"I was in there cutting the chickens and just reminded me of her, because when I first started here ten years ago, she would be right there by my side, teaching me everything about chicken, how to bread it, how to make it look good, taste good," he says.
"She is wonderful person; we are going to miss her," says Jasna Wentworth, who says it was an emotional week.
"She was here all the time, and I was very close to her," Wentworth says.
Ali Skinner has worked at the Bavarian Inn for eight years.
"It was emotional, but it was right for the day," says Skinner.
"It's nice to see her off in a respectful way, in a way that Dorothy deserves, she has done so much for us," says Frankenmuth native Riley Fassezke.
When the procession was over, Riley and the others headed back inside, because after all, it is Friday and Little Bavaria and the restaurant are going to be busy.
"Back to work as always, just like Dorothy, back to work," says Fassezke.
Dorothy Zehnder started the Bavarian Inn restaurant in 1950 with her late husband Wiliam Tiny Zehnder.
For about 85 years, she was running the kitchen, creating her own recipes, training countless number of employees, and all the while, creating a culture that hard work can accomplish so much, including helping build a tourist mecca.
"We are going to miss her, but we are going to see her in Heaven, she is probably building Bavarian Inn already, saying, we are coming, get to work," says Wentworth.
After that public procession, Dorothy's funeral was held and afterwards, a luncheon at, where else, the Bavarian Inn.