Frankenmuth's 2023 Bavarian Princess crowned

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - The 60th annual Bavarian Princess Program and Coronation took place Saturday at Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn.
The night ended with the coronation ball, where Dylan Abke was crowned the 2023 Frankenmuth Bavarian Princess.
The Princess Program served as the kick off to the city's annual Bavarian Festival beginning June 8 through the 11th - consisting of a wide variety of events from dancers to tents to Olympics, music and more.
For more information - go to bavarianfestival.org.