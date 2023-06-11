Free community Fire Safety Program held in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A weekend event in Flint focused on how to protect people from house fires.
A free Fire Safety Program was held Saturday at Greater Holy Temple on North Dort Highway.
The event included classes on crucial topics such as fire safety awareness and prevention, home fire escape planning, and CPR training.
The Flint Fire Department and American Red Cross gave each attendee three free smoke detectors and a fire extinguisher.
Organizers said locations would be announced for additional fire safety classes planned for June 17, 19, and 24.