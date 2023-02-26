Free self defense class in Flushing offered after carjacking incident

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A week after a carjacking in Flushing, an area karate school hosted a free self-defense class for local residents.
The carjacking happened at the Beacon and Bridge gas station on East Main Street.
A woman told police a man took her cell phone and stole her car.
Police were able to track the suspect down but the incident has left some members of the community on edge.
More classes are being planned for the future at Heian Karate Do in Flushing.
A 31-year-old from Flint is in custody for the carjacking. Police were able to track him through the victim's cell phone.