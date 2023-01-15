Free smoke detectors distributed in Flint, and again on MLK Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past year has been an especially deadly time for house fires in the city of Flint.
To help save lives, free smoke detectors were given out in an effort organized by 2nd Ward Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis partnered with the American Red Cross and Nation Outside.
More than a dozen people died in house fires in Flint in 2022. Many did not have working smoke detectors.
The event raised awareness about the importance of fire safety in homes.
The event will also be happening Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can contact the Red Cross at 810-893-6641 for more information.
Volunteers are also available to help install smoke detectors.