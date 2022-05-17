Freeland man and instructor at Delta College arrested on child pornography charges

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A Freeland man has been arrested following an investigation regarding the distribution of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Freeland resident, 43-year-old Benjamin Michael Clore, was listed on Delta College's website as an assistant professor in the art department.
He was arrested following an investigation by the Michigan State Police.
Police say they received a tip that Clore was allegedly viewing and distributing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.
Police say they seized digital evidence from his home.
Clore was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of using a computer to commit a criminal offense.
ABC12 reached out to Delta College to learn the status of Clore's employment and they tell us:
"Mr. Benjamin Clore is an instructor at Delta College who was immediately placed on administrative leave when we were informed that he was the subject of a criminal investigation. Any further action is awaiting the outcome of the justice system proceedings."
We did reach out to Clore's attorney, Jim Gust, who did not want to comment on the case at this point.