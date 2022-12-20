Freeland parent concerned on how district handled comments made by bus driver

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Students on a mid-Michigan school bus were a little shaken up after hearing some of the comments made by the bus driver about their safety.
They all made it home safe and sound, but a Freeland parent is concerned the bus driver is back on the job already.
The bus driver mentioned that he had been drinking alcohol and that the kids on his bus would be lucky to make it home.
Parents called the school superintendent about the incident, but not everyone is satisfied with how this was handled.
"He is like, oh my God mom, I was like what, and he says we are lucky we made it home," says Cassandra Neuenfeldt.
That startling statement came from Neuenfeldt's son on Friday afternoon.
Her two sons, ages 13 and 10, just got off their Freeland school bus.
"They said that the bus driver had said he drank a quart of gin before doing that shift that day and that he was feeling suicidal, so the kids were going to be lucky if they made it home," she recalls her son saying.
Other parents heard from their children about the incident. Phone calls were made to the Freeland schools administration.
The weekend went by, and Cassandra told her boys on Monday morning to not get on the bus if the same driver was on board.
"They said it's the same guy and I said okay," she says.
The school district made the decision to allow the bus driver to keep driving.
"They had determined that is it was fine that he was driving the bus because it was just a joke, I don't see how something like that is a joke," Neuenfeldt says.
Neuenfeldt called Tittabawassee Township Police Monday and Chief Dave Simon says their investigation showed it was a bad choice of words and poor judgment on the behalf of the bus driver, but there was no intent to threaten or harm the children.
He does say he wishes parents would have called Friday afternoon to allow for a complete investigation.
Neuenfeldt is not allowing her kids back on the bus.
"I feel they need to do better evaluations before its even considered that he is even deemed safe to drive the kids again," she says.
We reached out to Freeland superintendent Matt Cairy for comment but did not hear back.
We did learn there was a supervisor on the school bus with the bus driver in question yesterday and today.