Freeland senior overcomes health issues, now a health contest finalist

FREELAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old mid-Michigan man is up for a national award through fitness program "Silver Sneakers."
Despite some serious medical setbacks recently, Ed Coates continues to inspire his family, friends and community with his perseverance and devotion to his health.
"I was probably nominated because I've been here so long and really try to encourage others to exercise," Coates said.
Coates is a 10-year qualifier for the Boston marathon and avid exerciser, was nominated by staff at the Freeland Sports Zone where he and his wife Cyndi take the sliver sneakers workout class each week.
And out of 200 nominations, he is one of 10 finalists.
"I've had some health issues, so I've been in and out," he said.
Those health issues include a leukemia diagnosis three years ago where Ed was given just months to live but he's since had a bone marrow transplant and is in remission. But there was another setback.
"Two and a half months ago I went into cardiac arrest," he said.
Coates and his family were in Midland where he and his granddaughter were playing music. He stepped outside and shortly after his wife heard a firetruck go by.
"He took me across the street, and they were doing CPR on Ed," Cyndi Coates said.
After five minutes, paramedics were able to revive him.
"My daughter was there with me praying. It was definitely a miracle," she said.
Today, he has a defibrillator and he and his doctor's credit his healthy lifestyle with helping him to be here.
"Every one of them says my priority for exercise and health has been beneficial for my recoveries," he aid.
His Silver Sneakers fitness instructor credits him for growing the class to the size it is now.
"He really exemplifies just being active, involved in the community and overall, an inspiration in general," Aaron Ciupak said.
And Coates said, age should not hold you back.
"There were 90-year-olds here today, 20 years older than me, doing the same thing," he said.