Fremont family found safe in Wisconsin

FREMONT, Mich. (WJRT) - A family reported missing last week from Fremont, Michigan has been found safe.
According to the Fremont police department, around 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, contact was made with the Cirigliano family in Steven's Point, Wisconsin. All members were interviewed and determined to be safe.
Relatives reported the family missing after growing concerned when they didn't hear from them. Police say the father, Anthony "Tony" Cirigliano, exhibited paranoid behavior and called police Oct. 16 saying he needed police protection and people were after them.
The family, which included the father, Tony, his wife Suzette and their teenage sons Brandon and Alexander, was seen on a gas station security camera in the Upper Peninsula Oct. 17.
Fremont Police say the family maintains the belief that people are after them, but the elements of the investigation do no meet the criteria for protective custody. A family member that requires full-time care is being taken care of by other family members.
The investigation is closed, but the police department thanked the public and individuals who assisted by calling in tips and sharing information to help locate the family.