Frustrations continue as Adderall shortage nears one year

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been almost a year since the Food and Drug Administration declared an Adderall shortage.
Medications like Adderall stimulate the brain, which helps increase the engagement level of those with ADHD.
It helps them focus longer on specific or long-term tasks.
Without it, school and work can get a lot harder.
And as the school year begins, there's even more competition for that limited supply.
Jacob Crevier manages a phone store in Holly.
He's just barely managed to get a new Adderall prescription.
"It's like shaking a Magic 8 Ball and hoping it says 'yes' instead of 'try again later,'" said Crevier.
Crevier has ADHD and he said his medication improves his time-management, impulse control, and ability to focus.
But for most of this year, he's been without it.
"It's one thing to remember yourself focusing properly, having those good habits. And it's another thing to know what that's supposed to feel like but not be able to achieve it," Crevier explained.
Adderall is listed as a schedule 2 drug, which means that there's a quota on how much companies can produce every month.
But in an August letter, the FDA said manufacturers have been selling only about 70% of the allowed amount since October of 2022.
For parents who have kids diagnosed with ADHD, psychologist Daniel Dulin suggests talking with their teachers about the situation.
"Saying 'this child is typically treated with a medicine that's not available right now. They're gonna need extra support. They're gonna need a little more contact from the teacher," he told ABC12.
And as the shortage continues, Crevier asks everyone to give each other a bit more grace.
"Keep in mind that there's more of us than you guys think. And a lot of us are just regular people who work everyday jobs and go to school and try to get on with our lives," said Crevier.
For those who are about to run out, Dulin advises against splitting doses.
Instead, he says to talk to your doctor about your needs and find a way to make things work.