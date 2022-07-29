Fully staffed bus fleet may mean shorter bus rides for Flint students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint's school bus drivers can finally take a ride on Easy Street, because for the first time in about a decade, the bus fleet is fully staffed!
It's a development which means fewer tightly-packed buses and no more merged routes. And that could mean kids getting home sooner.
"Now that we've got enough drivers for everything, all the routes have been opened back up," said First Student Transportation Supervisor Patrick Hubbard.
He said his division struggled with recruitment for nearly a decade, which meant fewer drivers on longer routes.
"We had to combine runs and push stuff together to make things work," he explained.
Driver Michael Smith said the pandemic only worsened that problem.
"A lot of drivers didn't return because they were older. And that's understandable," said Smith.
So how did First Student turn it all around?
"I've got really good recruiters... They go down to Michigan Works every week. They go to two Genesee District Libraries every week. And they hand out the flyers," Hubbard explained.
Smith said it will be his first year as part of a full team - with 35 drivers and six substitutes.
As someone who started in 2015, he said he's only ever seen the division understaffed.
"We're looking forward to taking a little weight off of our shoulders and relaxing a little bit," Smith said.
Hubbard said kids who were on the back half of combined routes will finally catch a break.
"We put everything back the way it was, so if your student was on a double route, they could be getting home earlier this year than they did last year," he explained.
FirstStudent runs services for Flint, Beecher, and Westwood Heights. They're currently recruiting to round out their staff for the last two.