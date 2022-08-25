Funding being cut for organizations committed to helping youngest crime victims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Voices For Children is a non-profit dedicated to treating kids and teenagers who have been thru horrific ordeals. “A majority of our clients we see have experienced sexual abuse, physical abuse or human trafficking,” said family therapist Kayla Bender.
Coming out of the pandemic, needs for services at Voices for Children are at an all-time high right now, that’s why news of funding cuts hits hard.
“For our center, that’s a 67 percent loss in funding, said vice-president Paula Zyburt. “Basically, we need to raise a million dollars to make up for the gap.”
Voices for Children is part of Child Advocacy Centers of Michigan, a statewide coalition of 35 nonprofit organizations that provide services to children who are the victims of child sexual and physical abuse and neglect. This week, leaders learned $12.5 million dollars in allocated funding was being cut to $6 million.
Since 1984, funding has funneled to state governments from the federal Victims of Crime Act dollars, money that is collected from convicted criminals who are ordered to pay restitution, punitive damages and other fines and fees. The State of Michigan administers the funds via the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Crime Victim Services commission.
Zyburt is worried if funding is not restored it will mean a cut in services to the kids who need it the most. “The last thing we want is to wait list kids or reduce capacity because the need is high,” said Zyburt.
The cuts are lated to take effect on October 1, 2022.