Furry friend offers joy and love to McLaren Bay Region healthcare workers

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - There's no love quite like that of man's best friend.
And one friendly golden retriever is sharing love and joy with healthcare workers at McLaren Bay Region Hospital.
They often face long hours and stressful conditions at work.
ABC12 met Kelly the golden retriever therapy dog, who makes a difference just by her furry presence.
Kelly's handler Jean Colby says Kelly can hardly contain her excitement on their drive to the hospital on Tuesdays and Thursdays -- and is one of 10 therapy dogs Jean has brought to Mclaren over the past 28 years.
"It's rewarding for her and for me to see staff come by, it just relaxes them, they smile, they talk to me, they talk to her," Colby said.
Pre-Covid, Kelly would visit patients in their rooms. But now, mostly staff members pay her a visit at her station in the hallway -- well over 75 people stop in and say hi when she's here.
It definitely always feels nice to pet on a nice dog," Rasheed Siddiqui, MD said.
Others -- echo the sentiment.
"She comes every Tuesday and Thursday and every time I walk by, I pet her," hospital storekeeper Nic Harry said.
And good thing -- Kelly gives a little side eye when passersby *don't stop for a pet.
"Being locked down and everything, gets to bring a little happiness," Operational Supervisor for Bay Heart Vascular Tiffany Glover said.
Kelly also regularly interacts with the behavioral health unit -- and patients who pass by in the hallway. And even just a moment of respite in a long day means so much.
"She brings us peace, joy, calm when we're running floors left and right it's more beneficial for us that she comes in here for us," Harry said.
Jean tells us she just got a new golden retriever puppy -- Mila -- and she will start training to be a therapy dog soon, as well.