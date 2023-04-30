 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Future green spaces planned for Saginaw

  • 0

In saginaw - city and great lakes officials came together to talk about the future of green spaces in the city - and celebrate the new saginaw river headwaters rec area.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In Saginaw - city and great lakes officials came together to talk about the future of green spaces in the city and celebrate the new Saginaw river headwaters rec area.

The Great Lakes Odyssey Project has been working with the officials and scholars to reclaim nature throughout the city of Saginaw.

The Saginaw River headwaters rec area just opened up on an old GM property with trails and green space for residents to enjoy.

There are miles of trail throughout the Saginaw River headwaters rec area, including along the river.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you