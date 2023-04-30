Future green spaces planned for Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In Saginaw - city and great lakes officials came together to talk about the future of green spaces in the city and celebrate the new Saginaw river headwaters rec area.
The Great Lakes Odyssey Project has been working with the officials and scholars to reclaim nature throughout the city of Saginaw.
The Saginaw River headwaters rec area just opened up on an old GM property with trails and green space for residents to enjoy.
There are miles of trail throughout the Saginaw River headwaters rec area, including along the river.