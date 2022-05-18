Gas prices rapidly increase as conflict overseas persists longer than expected

MICHIGAN, (WJRT) – The pinch at the pump is slowly becoming more of a punch to consumers wallets with sky high prices, breaking new records every day.
“The supply of oil will continue to be disrupted as long as the conflict goes on,” Professor of Finance at the University of Michigan, Paolo Pasquariello said.
Pasquariello has been analyzing gas prices since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Oil is a commodity that is traded in global markets, which means if anywhere in the world, there is a shock that significantly affects either the demand or the supply of oil, that will reverberate across the globe,” he said.
After weeks of gas prices creeping over the four-dollar mark back in March, the U.S was able to trigger a short-term decline of price after releasing oil from the strategic reserve.
But as the war continues, long term relief isn’t exactly possible.
“Ukraine has been pushing back against Russia,” Pasquariello. “Now, this is good for the defenders of freedom. It's bad if you're an American consumer of gas, because that means that the war is going to continue for much longer.”
With high prices here to stay, experts suggest the U.S will need to cool down the economy to bring prices back to normal
“Prices of oil will go down only if the growth of the U.S. economy is solved and so you have to trade off the two,” Pasquariello said.
Cooling off the economy might take longer than expected now that summer is here and more folks are choosing to drive to summer vacation destinations instead of flying, meaning demand is likely to stay high.