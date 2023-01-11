 Skip to main content
Gas stoves can generate an increase in asthma related risks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde from stoves can cause several hazards such as triggers that worsen asthma and other lung diseases in adults that may also increase the risk of asthma in children.

Gas stoves affect air quality inside and outside your home, circulating pollutants that raise risk for asthma and other illnesses, which pushes the hot topic of possibly banning them.

"Indoor pollution is a major cause for asthma and most of the kitchens are not ventilated very well," said Dr. Suresh Anne, asthma and allergy specialist of Flint.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 35% of households in the United States use a gas stove causing the conversation around indoor air pollution linked to gas stoves to become a hot commodity.

A study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that almost 13% of current childhood asthma in the U.S. is due to gas stove use.

Dr. Suresh Anne , asthma and allergy specialist of Flint, says that amongst other triggers, this is also a risk.

"When you're cooking if you don't exhaust it out it's going to be exhausting inside the house so, all of the cooking oils, cooking fumes, and spices that we use, all of these things causes an irritancy," Dr. Suresh Anne said. "Especially in the children because their lungs are growing so it's more irritable to them."

Though the risks are likely and the conversation has boiled to the surface,

banning gas stoves completely will cause a major economic impact.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair, Alexander Hoehn-Saric said in a statement that, "The CPSC is looking for ways to reduce related indoor air quality hazards. But to be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the

CPSC has no proceeding to do so."

It is best to practice measures that will reduce exposure.

"Have a good exhaust system so that you can exhaust it outside and circulate the air as much as possible," said Dr. Suresh Anne. "At least for 20% of the air should be circulated every hour which will control the allergen content in the house."

The Michigan department of Health and Human Services and the Environmental Protection Agency both had no comment at the time.

