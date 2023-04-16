Generations gather at St. John Street Memorial Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A place to make new memories with the hope of keeping history alive.
It's been five decades since thousands of families were displaced in Flint's St. John Street neighborhood to make way for I-475.
But generations came together for a block party to honor the past and celebrate the future.
There were smiles, hugs and a lot of pictures taken to capture new memories at the newly renamed St. John Street Memorial Park.
In the 1970s, residents were forced out. Residents of the culturally diverse community had no choice but to move away, their houses demolished, businesses leveled.
Families who had lived in the area for generations were forced to leave but their hearts never did.
Now, after 50 years, part of the land is being reclaimed and almost $2 million was raised to make it happen.
For artist Ash Arder, the park is the perfect place for her solar powered sculpture -- a way to give back and pay it forward.
The St. John Street Historical Committee still needs about another $1.6 million to complete the project but they are moving forward and have events planned in June and August.