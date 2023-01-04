Genesee Co. Board votes to fill vacant seats with appointed members

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Starting Wednesday, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners is looking to fill two seats empty seats.
And if it's not done in the next month, their respective districts could be left without representation for nearly a year.
The board is finding itself in an interesting position with two vacancies right after the November election.
Now they have to figure out who will carry out this pair of two year terms.
As the Genesee County Board of Commissioners started business for the new year, only seven of the nine seats were filled.
District 1 was left vacant by the unexpected death of Commissioner Bryant Nolden in December.
Meanwhile, District 4's commissioner, Domonique Clemons, resigned to become the new county clerk in December.
The board had two choices: appoint two new members, or run a special election.
The board voted with six members in favor of making appointments.
Chairwoman Ellen Ellenburg, who voted for appointments, said a special election would take up most of the year, leaving residents in need.
"They wouldn't have representation. So if they have a situation, they don't know who to call. As a county commissioner, I have individuals contact me when they have a problem. They wouldn't have an individual to contact," Ellenburg said.
But Commissioner Shaun Shumaker- the sole vote opposed- said the decision effectively undermines November's elections.
"I want them to get the representation they deserve- who represents their community. And not people who don't live in that area or never represented that area nominating someone for that space," he said.
And while Commissioner Martin Cousineau ultimately voted yes, he shared similar concerns.
"It was for a full two years. If it was for a partial term, I would have said 'well, we'll make that appointment to fill that term 'til we get somebody,'" Said Cousineau.
Applications for the seats are due to the county by January 17 at 4:00 PM.
Those interested should provide a current copy of their resume, a cover letter, and answers to the following questions:
1. What is your experience with preparing budgets?
2. What do you see as the three biggest issues facing Genesee County and how would you propose these issues be addressed?
Packets should be sent to district4@geneseecountymi.gov or district1@geneseecountymi.gov.
Interviews are on January 18 and the final vote for appointments will be on January 25.