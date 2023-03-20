Genesee County dog ready for home after two years in animal control

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - When an animal is saved from abuse, that's not the end of their story.
Part of Michigan's animal cruelty law can keep some animals stuck in a shelter.
Josie- who preferred not to give her real name- is a volunteer at Genesee County Animal Control who absolutely fell in love with a pit mix named Topaz after he arrived in 2020.
That's right. 2020.
"He legally had to stay here. He had no option. He had an ongoing court case," said Josie.
Dogs who are removed from their owner's home during a cruelty case stay at Animal Control as "living evidence."
To go up for adoption, their owner either has to give them up, or the prosecutor has to present enough evidence to prove the accused committed animal cruelty.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said the process takes a lot of work and a lot of time.
"They have the right to answer the complaint and they have so much time to do that. They have the right to do written questions called interrogatories and they have so much time to do that. They have the right to take depositions of key witnesses and they have so much time to do that," Leyton explained.
For Topaz, the case ran for more than 800 days before his owner finally agreed to forfeit him in January.
Animal Control Director Jay Parker told ABC12 a stay that long can leave its mark on a dog.
"Their mindset changes while they're locked up. They get cage aggression and things happen to the dogs. They're not the same dogs as when they come in sometimes," Parker said.
The extended waits also take a more literal toll on Animal Control.
A dog's first two weeks at animal control can cost $400. After that, it's about $20 a day.
And that adds up.
"The $50-$60 thousand range depending on the amount of dogs," said Parker.
So what to do?
Parker believes the state should replace the policy with "bond or forfeit."
"Do a cost of care, where there's a bond that's put out and that bond actually covers the cost of these animals being taken care of," he explained.
If the owner doesn't pay, the animal goes up for adoption.
A similar rule is already in Michigan's animal fighting law and Parker thinks adding it to the cruelty law will make for a happier shelter.
"Every individual dog that comes in here, we love to see them get out of here- to get placed into a forever home. And that's really what we're trying to strive for," he said.
And it seems Topaz has kept his spirit strong. He's happy healthy, and adapting to a home environment as Josie's foster.
"He's a really great dog. He loves to cuddle, he loves me, he loves my boyfriend, he loves walks, he loves to play with his foster brother,"Josie said.
And while she's happy to know he's ready for a new family she said it doesn't erase his time in the kennel.
"He didn't do the crime, he shouldn't do the time. And unfortunately, he did the time at Genesee County Animal Control," said Josie.