Genesee County firefighters honored and remembered

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County firefighters were honored and remembered at the 27th Annual Genesee County Firefighter Memorial service Saturday.
This year was particularly emotional as they added a new name to the memorial wall.
Flint firefighter Ricky Hill Jr. passed away in the line of duty in February 2023.
He collapsed during a fire response and suffered a heart attack.
At the memorial service, his name was added to the firefighter memorial wall at Flint Memorial Park, bringing the total number of Genesee County firefighters who have died in the line of duty to 13.
The ceremony concluded with the reading of all 13 names on the memorial, each followed by a bell toll to symbolize each firefighter answering their final alarm.