Genesee county man charged for brutal abuse of partner's pets

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - One Genesee County man is accused of not only abusing his partner, but also taking that abuse out on a one-year-old German Shepherd.
Investigators say the violence against that animal, was all part of an effort to control his partner of nearly 8 years.
Genesee Sheriff Chris Swanson revealed the gruesome details in a press conference Tuesday.
One clip from the security camera footage that Genesee Sheriff Chris Swanson says was sent to their office on February 3.
It shows 36-year-old Eric Savela of Genesee County attacking Pluto, one of his partner's three German shepherds, just barely out of frame.
But viewers can still hear one-year-old Pluto crying and scrambling to escape.
Another clip from shows Savela on the phone, talking about what he wants to do next.
"I'm getting zip-ties. I'm gonna ziptie his [expletive] legs together so the [expletive] can't move... Alright, I'm gonna start whipping [expletive]," said Savela in the video.
And as he showed off rope from the evidence file, Swanson said that's not the only time Savela forcefully restrained Pluto.
"That rope was most likely used in hog-tying Pluto on his front and back legs, then throwing him into a closet for three hours," Swanson explained.
He said the abuse came after a Livingston county judge put a personal protection order in place for Savela's partner, who he'd been abusing for nearly a decade.
Instead of attacking her, Swanson believes that Savela turned his violence on the dogs as another way to control her.
That's a felony which can carry a ten-year sentence, and one which Prosector David Leyton's charged him with alongside an animal abuse misdemeanor.
Swanson warns anyone that violent patterns like these often go the other way: with animal abuse acting as a red flag for other violent tendencies.
SWANSON "I'm asking and begging you as sheriff. If this is going on in your household right now, don't wait until it escalates, because it is going to escalate."
Savela is currently out on a $25 thousand cash bond.