Genesee County Neighborhood Watch seeks volunteers; launches fundraising effort

Genesee County, Mich. (WJRT) The Genesee County Neighborhood Watch group is hoping to add to its army of volunteers before the busy summer months.
The community group covers nearly two dozen cities, townships and villages across Genesee County and has seen its following increase on Facebook.
“We are about safety, we are about informing the public of what happens, we are about communicating and bringing people together and keeping them informed of what’s happening in their community,” said President Matthew Smith.
Several nights a week, volunteers patrol neighborhoods, respond to scenes and share information in real time live via Facebook.
“We aren’t just chasing fires. We are preventing fires, preventing crime. That’s a big aspect,” said Smith.
Vice-President Rachel Martinez says for her, volunteering and giving her time, is about the community. “We’ve met countless people, all types of people,” said Martinez. “It gives us joy to help our community, especially with so much crime. We’ve all been impacted so we need to help one another.”
Charlene Farrar retired from a career in education and coaching, so for her, this is a way to continue to help. “My fear is always for the kids. I worry about them.” Said Farrar. “I think people are realizing, this city is worth saving.”
If you would like to volunteer, you can reach organizers thru Facebook:
Genesee County Neighborhood Watch
https://www.facebook.com/GeneseeCountyMI
Or email: GeneseeCrimeWatch@Gmail.com
You can also help by donating to the group’s Go Fund Me:
Genesee County Neighborhood Watch