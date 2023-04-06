Genesee County receives funding to alleviate jail overcrowding

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly $800,000 is on the way to Genesee County.
The Michigan Supreme Court is awarding the money to Genesee County's 7th Circuit Court to create a virtual backlog response docket.
It'll help move cases faster through the court system, and ease overcrowding in the jail.
The reality of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it caused a lot of delays in everyday life, delays such as jail overcrowding in Genesee County jail.
Post-pandemic: Major Jason Gould of Genesee County says a change has come.
"To have this money come in so that the courts can use some of that money to employ visiting judges to take out some of the non-capital offense cases," Gould said. "Allowing the sitting judges to have more opportunities to get through those capital cases."
The solution: grant Funding totaling $785,000 with hopes to relieve the outstanding back up inside the county jail over the course of the next year.
"Getting the system moving like that and moving some of the court cases through is absolutely going to positively help the overcrowding in the jail," said Gould.
Major Gould says though the pandemic prolonged the nuance of overcrowding - the issue has been relevant for far too long.
"Overcrowding is something Genesee County has battled within the jail for a very long time. It's even historic," he said. "So, right now we're at 97% unsentenced felons in the jail so it's very concentrated with felony cases."
Overcrowding has a trickle down effect impacting inmates, staff, operations, and even safety.
"Sometimes they're here for an extended stay, sometimes up to a year or up to 4 years waiting on a trial or waiting to get through the court system and that's difficult," Gould said.
Gould says even though it has been a challenge - he's hopeful for a new day to be on the horizon.
"They're human beings and we have to remember that when somebody's in jail for that long they can get frustrated as anybody would and when that happens that causes and fuels a lot of the conflict that we have so having the court system speed up is only going to help that."