Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Genesee County receives funding to alleviate jail overcrowding

Genesee County Mahor Jason Gould discusses the impact the funding will have inside the county jail.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly $800,000 is on the way to Genesee County.

The Michigan Supreme Court is awarding the money to Genesee County's 7th Circuit Court to create a virtual backlog response docket.

It'll help move cases faster through the court system, and ease overcrowding in the jail.

The reality of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it caused a lot of delays in everyday life, delays such as jail overcrowding in Genesee County jail.

Post-pandemic: Major Jason Gould of Genesee County says a change has come.

"To have this money come in so that the courts can use some of that money to employ visiting judges to take out some of the non-capital offense cases," Gould said. "Allowing the sitting judges to have more opportunities to get through those capital cases."

The solution: grant Funding totaling $785,000 with hopes to relieve the outstanding back up inside the county jail over the course of the next year.

"Getting the system moving like that and moving some of the court cases through is absolutely going to positively help the overcrowding in the jail," said Gould.

Major Gould says though the pandemic prolonged the nuance of overcrowding - the issue has been relevant for far too long.

"Overcrowding is something Genesee County has battled within the jail for a very long time. It's even historic," he said. "So, right now we're at 97% unsentenced felons in the jail so it's very concentrated with felony cases."

Overcrowding has a trickle down effect impacting inmates, staff, operations, and even safety.

"Sometimes they're here for an extended stay, sometimes up to a year or up to 4 years waiting on a trial or waiting to get through the court system and that's difficult," Gould said.

Gould says even though it has been a challenge - he's hopeful for a new day to be on the horizon.

"They're human beings and we have to remember that when somebody's in jail for that long they can get frustrated as anybody would and when that happens that causes and fuels a lot of the conflict that we have so having the court system speed up is only going to help that."

