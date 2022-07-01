Genesee County Sheriff holds job fair for corrections positions

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Department wrapped up their career and recruitment fair for corrections positions.
The department is looking to fill six or more positions.
A number of law enforcement agencies across the country are having trouble filling jobs, and Genesee County is trying to get ahead of it with this event.
"It may not be for everybody, but it might be for people who don't realize it and the more they learn about us, the more they could potentially start into a career that could be life changing for them," said Capt. Jason Gould, Genesee County Sheriff Department.
For those missed the job fair at the station on Friday, there is an online application that can be completed on the website: GCSOMichigan.com.