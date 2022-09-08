Genesee County sheriff's department helping seniors victimized by crooked contractor

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's department is helping seniors who say they are victims of a crooked contractor.
Carolyn Mayo told ABC 12 Robert Earl Gill agreed to repair her roof for $2800. She gave him half the money, then she says he disappeared with out completing the job.
After Mayo went public, other victims have come forward. Lt. Jillian Macey is an elder abuse victim specialist with the Genesee County Sheriff's department. "We get dozens of calls every day regarding older adults hat have been victimized by scammers. Some are online, romance scams or like this one, where a contractor is taking advantage of multiple older adults in the community," said Lt. Macey.
The Genesee County sheriff's department has employees dedicated to assisting victims of elder abuse. They also work to educate the public to help prevent people becoming victims.
On September 22nd, the department will be hosting an EDGE, which stands for Educate, Defend, Guard the Elderly conference. The cost is $97.00 and designed for professionals working with the older population to learn more about elder abuse.
If you have been a victim, contact the sheriff's department Elder Abuse Unit at 810-257-3422.