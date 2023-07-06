Genesee County Sheriff's office recap one year of Operation Arrowhead

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been a little over a year since the Genesee County Sheriff's Office added a patrol presence in and around downtown Flint.
"We decided after a very violent Memorial Day weekend in 2022, to pivot and to a different type of response to crimes," said Sheriff Christopher Swanson, of Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
Since July 1st 2022, the operation has reduced 911 call response times from well over an hour to 4 minutes 20 seconds on average with over 3 thousands calls to the sheriff's office.
"The biggest takeaway is the response of the community. Business owners, those we arrest, law enforcements, the local government, people that come into downtown. They can sense this new vibe and that vibe is now over a year old," he added.
Three new deputies and two new sergeants focused on responding to 911 calls including Lieutenant Justin Hunt who not only sees the benefits of crime reduction but being a face in the community doing neighborhood and business checks.
"Some of the things I have found rewarding with what we have been doing is interacting with the youth," said Lt. Justin Hunt.
The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted $850,000 to Genesee County last year to support Operation Arrowhead
In a statement they said,
"Because residents have repeatedly told us that public safety is a top priority for them, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted $850,000 to Genesee County last year to support Operation Arrowhead. The Sherriff’s Department reported that they achieved positive outcomes over the past year, including an average response time to police calls of just under 4.5 minutes.
We recently awarded a renewal grant of just over $1 million to Genesee County to support the Department’s continued efforts.
The Mott Foundation also has made public safety grants to the city of Flint and the University of Michigan-Flint. Tackling violent crime requires a holistic, coordinated approach, supported by multiple public safety agencies. All three agencies have been working to ensure Flint will be a safer place for all people to live, learn, work and play."
Swanson says once this operation started there was trust from partners in their ability as a sheriff's office to collaborate on this operation.
"We measure crimes and those numbers have just plummeted and it's because we all as a law enforcement have a different philosophy and it's working," said Swanson.