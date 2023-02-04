Genesee District Library hosts 22nd annual Black History Month brunch

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 teamed up with the Genesee District Library to honor the men, women and organizations who have volunteered their talents and service to the community.
Our Matt Franklin was emcee at the event held at the Genesys Conference and Banquet Center in Grand Blanc.
Poet Nikki Giovanni served as keynote speaker.
The event sold out with over 450 tickets sold and part of the proceeds will benefit the Genesee District Library's Summer Reading Challenge for kids, teens and adults.